In Your Opinion: Vote For Kramer, Francois, Anbarasan and Kharazi

As a long-term resident of Franklin Township, I would like to commend our Mayor and Council members for maintaining a low tax policy in our very high tax state.

In the past eight years I have watched as our preserved open spaces and farmlands (now about 38 percent of our total township land), as well as recreation opportunities for our children and adults expand significantly. In addition, our home values continue to increase substantially more than our tax rates, building equity in our properties. I see this as a win-win.

All of this, along with our wonderful diversity, has made our township, in my eyes and heart, under Mayor Kramer and his team, become more appealing and welcoming, which makes me happy to call Franklin my home. Wonderful neighborhoods and neighbors, great community amenities, a stable tax base and increased property values.

I am proud to ask that you support and vote for Phil Kramer as our Mayor and his team of at large candidates Kimberly Francois, Ram Anbarasan and Alex Kharazi for the next four years.





