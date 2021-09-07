In Your Opinion: Township Taking Steps To Help Residents Affected By Ida

By Mayor Phil Kramer and the Township Council.

Many of us are feeling the adverse after-effects of Ida since it hit our town last Wednesday night. Since then all our township agencies including our First Responders, Police Department, Public Works, Sewerage Authority and others have been hard at work from fixing flooded or broken underground pipes to assisting anyone with emergencies.

The Township Council is taking action to further provide service in addition to the drop off option at the convenience center to help residents in need ( https://www.franklintwpnj.org/government/departments/public-works/convenience-center-information.)

Yesterday, we obtained a list of Debris Removal contractors from NJDEP that are approved by the State and Somerset County was declared a federal disaster area. Today our Township Manager met with an approved contractor. This contractor is familiar with FEMA regulations, and they will be inspecting the town to assess what is needed. Upon their review the Township will engage them to immediately begin the cleanup of non-hazardous storm related debris only.

Unlike the Sandy cleanup when the Township had cleared up fallen trees and brush with our township equipment and crew, the township does not have the ability to process the household debris from Ida. We are doing everything in our power to assist residents and help with storm related cleanup and the effort will begin shortly. Please stay tuned to the township alerts.

If you face life-threatening emergency please contact 911 and for all other issues reach out to any of us listed at https://www.franklintwpnj.org/government/township-council/council-members or the Township Manager at https://www.franklintwpnj.org/government/township-manager. You can also request any needed help at our Flood debris removal request form: https://franklintwp.seamlessdocs.com/f/FloodDebrisRemoval

Thank you for your patience and confidence in us to address this unprecedented crisis and a special thank you to our first responders, municipal staff, and all the neighbors helping neighbors.