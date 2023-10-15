In Your Opinion: Time For Us To Come Together

By Alex Kharazi, Ph.D.

Since October 7 we have been emotionally drained seeing the war in Israel and Gaza and loss of so many innocent lives, especially children and women. Recognizing that Franklin is the second most diverse town in New Jersey, it is even more important for all of us to remember our responsibilities as leaders of the community. We need to promote unity and respect at all levels. Many of us, including all of Franklin Public school students, took the “Stand up for the other” pledge. As you all know the pledge reads:

“While interacting with members of my own faith, or ethnic, or gender community, or with others, if I hear hateful comments from anyone about members of any other community, I pledge to stand up for the other and speak up to challenge bigotry in any form.”

Now is the time, more than ever before, for us to come together and honor this pledge.

I remember a poem that decorates the entrance of the United Nation called Bani Adam (human kind). In my opinion, this poem can be employed as a common constitution of humanity. It reads:

Human beings are members of a whole, in creation of one essence and soul.

If one member is afflicted with pain, other members uneasy will remain.

If you have no sympathy for human pain, the name of human you cannot retain,

Let us also remember Dr. King’s famous quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

We must strive to keep Franklin a stronger place, and a shining example of unity and respect for everyone despite our differences.

I pray for a lasting and a just solution for the ongoing conflict between Palestinians and Israelis that continues to cause so much pain and loss of human lives.

Dr. Kharazi is president of the Franklin Township Interfaith Council.

