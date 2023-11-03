In Your Opinion: Thoughts On Middle School Suspension Rate

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

I read the article about the Board of Ed middle school suspensions report for last year. The board seemed surprised it was high. I was surprised it was not more. Regardless, those are just the headline-makers. There are probably a whole lot more that exasperate the teacher and slow down the momentum of the class but they don’t make the list.

For full disclosure I was one of these kids. I had a principal who was a nun. She came into class with another teacher’s baby. I raised my hand and asked “Is that baby yours sister?” Somehow, I got away with it but shouldn’t have.

As I pondered the report, noting what it doesn’t have as much as it has, I was reminded of a fun game for teachers I thought of. I put my kids through school and volunteered for many years and that put me in the school and the hallways. I also have teacher friends and acquaintances across the state. They have told me stories and I have a few of my own. I always ask one question. Why are kids allowed to say things that would land me in Human Resources? It’s unfair to me. Kids not only abuse each other but they say things to teachers that would not be tolerated in the normal workplace.

Teachers have to pick and choose their battles since they are dealing with undeveloped brains, but I have a fun outlet. Each teacher lunch room should have white board; each day any teacher can walk in and write quote of the day, either heard in the hall and directed at them. Administrators may not like this game but if they don’t like it they should go to the source of the quote and make it a teaching moment on how to be work place ready.





Your Thoughts

comments