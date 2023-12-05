In Your Opinion: Thank-You Town Officials For Stopping Warehouse Sprawl

By Robert Kohn.

Wondering what my fellow Franklin Township residents would say about their favorite act done by the Franklin Township Mayor and Council this past year?

Mine came in February when an Ordinance was approved that would essentially ban all warehouse projects in Franklin Township by rezoning our Business and Industrial Zone.

Theoretically, a warehouse could be built at some future time, upon applying and gaining approval by the Planning Board. But the default position would be no warehouse.

The amount of warehouses/pending warehouses in Franklin Township, with their noise, pollution, smells, and detriment to traffic and road conditions has become way too high given our population and unique ruralesque character.





