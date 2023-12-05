Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Thank-You Town Officials For Stopping Warehouse Sprawl

Added by Bill Bowman on December 4, 2023.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Robert Kohn.

Wondering what my fellow Franklin Township residents would say about their favorite act done by the Franklin Township Mayor and Council this past year?

Mine came in February when an Ordinance was approved that would essentially ban all warehouse projects in Franklin Township by rezoning our Business and Industrial Zone.

Theoretically, a warehouse could be built at some future time, upon applying and gaining approval by the Planning Board. But the default position would be no warehouse.  

The amount of warehouses/pending warehouses in Franklin Township, with their noise, pollution, smells, and detriment to traffic and road conditions has become way too high given our population and unique ruralesque character.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …