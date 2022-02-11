In Your Opinion: Tell Governor Murphy And Delaware River Basin Commission No Import/Export Of Fracking Wastewater

By Brian Frank, Somerset.

Governor Phil Murphy must do what we elected him to do. The Delaware River Basin Commission must do what we created it to do. Protect us.

Fracking companies are lobbying Gov. Murphy. They are pushing him to allow the export/import of radioactive fracking wastewater. Fracking wastewater is a complex toxic radioactive chemical cocktail.

They want to remove clean water from our streams and use it to frack. They will send us the wastewater, dump it in waterways, spread it on dirt, inject it into groundwater. All waters connect. They flow to treatment facility intake pipes to our taps.

We will drink it. Wildlife will drink it and breathe it. It vaporizes. We will smell it. It will sicken us. The fossil fuel industry is dying. They don’t care.

Tell Gov. Murphy and DRBC no import/export of fracking water.



