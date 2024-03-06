In Your Opinion: Take Offensive Sign Down

By Bill Connell.

This week several quality people and leaders utilized the Speak Out space to admonish a resident for a truly inappropriate front lawn sign. I agree with them all. Franklin is great this way. We let people exist, but on certain things we cross party lines and try to fix an issue.

The volume of criticism struck me and made me think of Township Council’s “stand up for the other” pledge. The sign was written off as a cry for help, but should we be so intellectually dismissive, without acknowledging how politicians’ behavior contributed to it being there?

Locally there is not a lot of difference between Republicans and Democrats. It’s more about getting a spot on the ballot. That said last year we had an election. I am a Democrat, but I still step back and look at my choices with an even eye. I could not even consider Republican because of lawn sign guy, and invasive logic of national Republican outlooks that have now infiltrated the local Party. There was no way I could give them keys to the car.

As for the Democrats, I would be careful thinking “we are not Republicans, so we are always right.” With 100 percent majority, you need to be more self-aware, not less. If you want to gain credibility, maybe you could pass a resolution regarding the outgoing U.S. Senator, admonishing any politician who leverages their position to enrich themselves. If you can manage the tone of dialog regarding Israel-Hamas, you can weigh in on something more local.

National politics have gotten so ridiculous I can no long suspend disbelief for the sake of winning a seat. Let’s do better locally and set an example of what normal looks like.

Lawn sign guy: Please take the sign down. Please. It does not serve you, your party or the people of Franklin at all.





