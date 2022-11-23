In Your Opinion: Support The FHS Cheerleaders

By Marisa Gallagher.

Franklin Athletics Booster Club and FHS Athletics would like to announce that our FHS Varsity Cheerleaders competed at the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Regional Championships on Saturday November 19 and took FIRST PLACE in the traditional division and THIRD PLACE in the game day division. The team was awarded TWO bids for both of their routines to compete at the HIGHEST LEVEL of High School Cheerleading, the National Championships in Orlando, Florida in February.

Please help us to support our FHS Varsity Cheerleaders as they prepare to travel to Orlando, Florida to compete in UCA Nationals in February. They have been working so hard at perfecting their routine as well as trying to raise $1,000 per cheerleader to pay for this once in-a-lifetime trip. The 2022 competition squad has 25 cheerleaders, 10 of whom are seniors, so they are very excited to travel as a team/family for this UCA competition! These student athletes have accomplished so much and are poised to participate in an out-of-state competition. Each athlete is responsible for raising their trip costs through sponsorship and family support. Some athletes need scholarships/sponsorships to attend. Our goal is to raise the funds necessary for the entire team to travel together to compete. We need to raise an additional $20,000 to make sure each athlete has the opportunity to participate!

How you can help them get to Florida:

The cheerleaders are currently running a football sweeps fundraiser which centers around NFL teams. You can participate by purchasing a ticket online. Tickets are $10 each. To purchase tickets online, visit www.footballsweeps.com) or click the link below. You will need to create an account. Use code FB22WARRIORS. It will also ask you for a cheerleader name to credit the purchase to – if you do not know a cheerleader, enter the coach – Lauren Francis.

Each ticket will be assigned 3 NFL teams at random and there are 5 weeks of prizes: Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 25. Jan. 1 and Jan. 8. Each ticket will have a chance to win up to $200 on each of those 5 weeks. Winnings will be mailed to the ticket purchaser. Results can be viewed online. Deadline to purchase online tickets is December 7, 2022.

Our cheerleaders will be “hitting the pavement” to meet our community members and will be accepting donations on the following dates and places:

November 22, 3-8 p.m.: ShopRite Elizabeth Ave., Somerset

November 23, 3-8 p.m.: ShopRite Elizabeth Ave., Somerset

November 26, 8 a.m. to noon: Corner Cafe and Grill Hamilton St., Somerset

The FHS cheerleaders are ambassadors throughout the community.

It promises to be an opportunity for your patrons to meet and greet our amazing student athletes! Show them your support by showing up with kind, encouraging words, and a monetary contribution if you can!

If none of the above options work for you and you are still interested in donating to their fundraising efforts, cash donations can be accepted via:

Venmo (@Marisa-Gallagher-1)

CashApp ($franklinbooster)

Paypal (www.franklinwabc@gmail.com)

Check made out to FABC and mailed to Lauren Francis FHS Athletics 500 Elizabeth Ave. Somerset, NJ 08873. If making a donation using any of the above methods, please indicate “Cheer” in the notes/memo.

Our cheerleaders thank you for your support!



