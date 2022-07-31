In Your Opinion: Stop Warehouse Sprawl

By Kiki Anastasakos, Somerset.

We the residents of Canal Walk, a Senior Residential Community, in Somerset, are opposed to the planned construction of two warehouses on an adjacent property to our development (corner of Mettler’s and Schoolhouse Rd) as it is designated wetlands.

These wetlands provide habitat to rare and/or endangered wildlife species such as bald eagles which will be destroyed to accommodate these new warehouses. Once the developer paves these undeveloped wetlands that drain into tributaries to the D&R Canal, contaminants including diesel fuel, motor oil, hydraulic fluids and toxic fumes that settle, will all find their way into the D&R Canal — which, by the way, provides drinking water to over 1 million New Jersey residents — threatening its wildlife and overall well-being.

In addition, we as residents, have become unwilling witnesses to the daily onslaught of heavy tractor trailer traffic which emanates from the ever-increasing proliferation of warehouses in Somerset.

Furthermore, an additional mega-warehouse is being planned on Elizabeth Avenue adjacent to one of Franklin Township’s elementary schools, putting the health and well-being of our young children at risk!

It is time to bring Franklin Township’s warehouse nightmare to an end!



