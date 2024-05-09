In Your opinion: St. Thomas Syro Malabar Catholic Forane Church Celebrated Earth Day

Submitted by the Care For Creation Student Ministry Green Army Team

St. Thomas Syro Malabar Catholic Forane Church in Somerset, New Jersey, embraced Earth Day with a series of impactful activities, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The church community, comprising parents and children, came together on May 4th to partake in various eco-conscious endeavors. From cleaning and weeding the vegetable garden to preparing seedlings for planting and a fun rock painting activity they engaged in hands-on initiatives aimed at nurturing the environment.

Under the guidance of the Parish priest Fr. Tony Pullukattu, trustees and the Green Army and Care for Creation ministry animators, the church has undertaken commendable efforts in environmental conservation over the years. Activities such as food waste monitoring, composting, vegetable gardening, and reducing plastic use have become integral to the church’s mission of caring for the Earth.

In alignment with this year’s Earth Day theme, “Planet v. Plastics,” the church has adopted eco-friendly practices, including the transition from plastic to biodegradable paper cups and the use of refillable glass bottles for larger events. These measures reflect a conscious effort to reduce plastic pollution and mitigate its detrimental effects on the environment.

Encouraging simple yet impactful practices such as proper recycling, reducing food waste and composting they echo Pope Francis’s call for responsible stewardship of God’s creation.

The church’s commitment to environmental responsibility extends beyond Earth Day, with ongoing initiatives promoting environmental awareness among children.

As the community continues to embrace small but meaningful actions in caring for creation, St. Thomas Syro Malabar Catholic Forane Church sets an inspiring example of collective efforts towards a sustainable future.





