In Your Opinion: So Much To Do At Franklin Township Youth Center

By Elakkiya Elamaran, Somerset.

The Franklin Township Youth Center is an amazing community center that we have right here in Franklin Township. You can visit their website at https://www.franklintwpnj.org/departments/youth-center. There are so many different things you can do like going to the basketball court they have, visit their library, go to the dance studio and much more!

To start off, I will be saying a few things you should know about the Youth Center. The timings they are open change on the weekend. Speaking about the website, you can check the amenities that are available there, this means the different rooms that you can visit. Finally, you can register for programs and enroll into the Youth Center. Enrolling is completely free! For more details you can also visit the website!

One of my favorite things you can do is going to their very own library. Over there, you can check out different books of your choice! I love going to the Youth Center and being able to relax and read a book! The library is located in room 128 in the Youth Center. For more details, you can always ask the staff that work there!

Another thing that the Youth Center has are the amazing programs! Almost every day of the month, the Youth Center hosts different programs. A few are a knitting and crocheting club, a tumbling class, and some dancing classes! You can go on the website and look at the many other programs that are available. You can also see the dates and timings for these programs on the website. My favorite part about these programs are the varieties you can choose from!

To sum it up, you should visit the Youth Center any chance you get! Membership there is completely free, and you can be a member from ages 11 to 18.

As you can see, the Youth Center has so many different utilities and programs that you can go to! So anytime you’re free, you should head on down to the Youth Center!



