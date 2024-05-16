In Your Opinion: Response To Bill Connell’s Question About Gaza

By Ted Poonawala.

Bill, It’s regrettable to see an article presented with such a narrow and singular perspective, especially on matters as profound as the life, death, and survival of a people deeply rooted in their ancestral lands.

When faced with crisis and devastation, our primary focus should always be on saving lives and alleviating suffering, rather than engaging in speculative discussions about the future based on one-sided narratives.



Imagine if your own home were engulfed in flames, with your loved ones inside. In such a dire situation, the priority would unquestionably be to rescue those in immediate danger, not to debate the causes of the fire or speculate about what might happen next.



I extend an invitation for a dialogue—a sit-down conversation—to shed light on the often-overlooked plight of the voiceless Palestinians. Through an exploration of history and a willingness to listen to diverse perspectives, we can work towards a more nuanced and compassionate understanding of this complex issue.





Your Thoughts

