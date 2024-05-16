In Your Opinion: Response From Bill Connell On Gaza Letter

By Bill Connell.

Ted,

I promise you my perspective is not as narrow as my short letter implied. I was just asking the question, What next? Do you hit pause, feed people and then resume fighting? That was the thing on my mind after watching public session. If you want a cease fire I don’t think you can ignore this question.

For a white dude in suburban America, the human tragedy portion of this is the easiest thing to understand. Regardless know I watched every speaker and thought it was well-articulated. Just because I don’t think it’s Council’s place to comment does not mean I did not respect each speaker’s words.

The other point I was trying to make is who you give the keys to the car matters. We don’t need Tik Tok stars or carnival barkers, we need Statesman. How do we resolve the issue without repeating history?

Also know I am in fact meeting with someone in near future to better understand things.

Thank you for replying, it’s boring talking to people who agree with you.





Your Thoughts

comments