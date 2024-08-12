In Your Opinion: Rein In AI

By Rohan Kalidas.

AI is rapidly becoming a problem in the modern world.

While there are numerous benefits to AI such as automating time-consuming processes and reducing human error, there is also a grave side to the newest tech innovation.

At first, it was OpenAI’s Chat GPT. The door was opened with this tool that now allows students to cheat on every paper or assignment handed to them. All they have to do is instruct the AI to “write it like a high schooler would” and they have a piece that would be invisible to any AI detection service.

As time goes on, the deception only grows. When it was just text, there was still an amount of control over what could be generated but as it shifts to fake impersonations of voice, images, and videos, the complications ensue.

Just this April a Maryland school principal was fired due to a deepfaked recording that

depicted him making racist and anti-Semitic comments. Until it was discovered that the recording

was AI, it created an uproar of backlash toward the school and the principal, who was then put

on leave. If a fake recording can almost destroy someone’s life now, who’s to say what could

happen in the future?

AI continues to advance and become increasingly inconspicuous in everyday life. So much so that it is now a trend on social media to send individuals from older generations images that are AI-generated and post their reactions on social media apps such as TikTok or Instagram. While it may be funny for those in the comment sections, it truly is devastating what AI can and will do as it advances, and goes to show how deceitful it is.

Despite these risks, there are no laws dictating the proper use of artificial intelligence in

the US but many states have taken action. According to the National Conference of State

Legislatures, “at least 25 states … introduced artificial intelligence bills, and 18 states and Puerto

Rico adopted resolutions or enacted legislation,” but these laws do not encompass everything that

AI could offer or destroy.

Broad national laws regulating the use of AI are necessary in today’s evolving world to keep reality distinguishable. If action is not taken now, there may not be much to do in the future.

Rohan Kalidas is a rising Senior at Franklin High School.

