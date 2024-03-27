In Your Opinion: Question For Somerset County Dem Party Leader

By Bill Connell.

I know all of Franklin’s leaders on a first-name basis and I think this is important. It is irrelevant if I agree or disagree with any one of them on any one topic. There are 9 people on the Township Council for a reason. You can only hope the average of those opinions is productive.

I make it no secret I keep my interests to Franklin because I don’t have the intellect or temerity to understand or do more. I recently stuck my head out of my bunker and I am regretting it.

I am a process guy. I like taking an idea off paper and bringing it to life. Both my job and hobby of school plays do that. I can never just get behind an idea. I have to ask, why are we doing this.

Riding my bike for the Franklin Food Bank is real. Helping a teacher and watching a parent proudly smile at their child on stage is real. Following politics can be unreal.

(BTW-please donate to the “The Hops and Props Experience” bike team for the Food Bank’s Tour de Franklin.)

When I led set building for the Franklin Middle school I had a great team. I had handlers that protected me from bad ideas and made good ideas better.

That is why I instinctively know every idea has a moment where people around a table say, “hey this a good idea, let’s do it.”

Which leads to my question for Somerset County Democratic chairwoman Peg Schaefer and her team:

As leader of the Somerset County Democrats, you set the tone. People like me who lurk the periphery, rely on your judgement since we don’t fully understand the dynamics, but that’s your job. I do know both parties are averse to primaries because it sucks cash. Supporting Tammy Murphy guaranteed a primary. What important Democratic ideals did Murphy represent to risk a primary, that we should now hold Kim accountable for?





