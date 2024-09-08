In Your Opinion: Please Don’t Replace *The* Sign

By Valerie Juzwiak.

I’ve always thought that THE sign in the front yard of a DeMott Lane home only served to indicate the resident’s anger and accomplished nothing else. But now it has attracted someone with as much or more anger who performed a dangerous act.

Could the sign be considered an attractive nuisance? It would be neighborly and a nice gesture towards the community if the resident chose not to replace the sign with a like one.

We’ve already got their message.





Your Thoughts

