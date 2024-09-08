Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Please Don’t Replace *The* Sign

Added by Bill Bowman on September 8, 2024.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Valerie Juzwiak.

I’ve always thought that THE sign in the front yard of a DeMott Lane home only served to indicate the resident’s anger and accomplished nothing else. But now it has attracted someone with as much or more anger who performed a dangerous act.

Could the sign be considered an attractive nuisance? It would be neighborly and a nice gesture towards the community if the resident chose not to replace the sign with a like one.

We’ve already got their message.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …