In Your Opinion: Please Don’t Replace *The* Sign
By Valerie Juzwiak.
I’ve always thought that THE sign in the front yard of a DeMott Lane home only served to indicate the resident’s anger and accomplished nothing else. But now it has attracted someone with as much or more anger who performed a dangerous act.
Could the sign be considered an attractive nuisance? It would be neighborly and a nice gesture towards the community if the resident chose not to replace the sign with a like one.
We’ve already got their message.