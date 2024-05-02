In Your Opinion: Participate In Discussions On Commercial Signage

By Bill Connell.

There is an evolving story regarding signage policy that has caught my interest.

Often people ask me regarding town issues “how did this happen?” thinking I know something. More often than not, I don’t have special knowledge, I just pay attention.

Many times over the years I have seen the Township Council or the Township Manager be verbally assaulted, saying they need to communicate more. Really? The town has a pretty robust website with a lot of information. Also the Franklin Reporter & Advocate and TapInto are sources of supplemental information. Do people want the Township Manager to hand-deliver agenda packets to their house each week? Now and again, I use Council for target practice, but this is one criticism I find unfair.

Right now there is a discussion regarding signage that should be paid attention to and participated in. Commercial owners want more and bigger signage. They have made an investment in the town and provide a service so they need to be thoughtfully considered. At the same time, I don’t think anyone wants to make Franklin look like Gantlinburg, Tennesse. I rolled in there late one night and thought I was in the movie Close Encounters. Subtle details like lighting will play into the discussion at some point. Light pollution is an issue. Sign pollution is an issue.

My personal issue is sandwich boards and flags blocking lines of sight. More than once I have almost made a bad life choice because they were blocking an oncoming car.

I am being slightly dramatic to get my point across quickly, but I am concerned about the cumulative effect of any seemingly benign ordinance change.

How did this happen or not happen? The town is giving you a chance to find out.





