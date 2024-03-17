Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Open Letter To Assemblyman Danielsen

Added by Bill Bowman on March 17, 2024.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Bill Connell.

I use this space to express my observations or opinions about life events. They are just opinions, and you know what they say about opinions. I never think I am 100 percent right, I just need to say it, and do It anyway. Maybe Sorry Scott (and Gary).

I wrote an opinion piece that I was trying to explain the OPRA discussion in a proletariat way, but also defending the reason for YOUR actions.

I woke up today to see your jumbo head next to an article about a job fair. The picture was like running into a Goliath grouper while scuba diving. I choked on my morning coffee. The next article below was me trying to do what YOU should be doing .  “Someone needs to articulate” was me being tasteful trying to get YOU to articulate why you support the OPRA bill .

Could you please articulate why you support the OPRA bill before you exercise narcissistic self-promotion in the same communication space?

I see both sides but if you can’t explain it then maybe you shouldn’t be doing it.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …