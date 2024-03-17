In Your Opinion: Open Letter To Assemblyman Danielsen

By Bill Connell.

I use this space to express my observations or opinions about life events. They are just opinions, and you know what they say about opinions. I never think I am 100 percent right, I just need to say it, and do It anyway. Maybe Sorry Scott (and Gary).

I wrote an opinion piece that I was trying to explain the OPRA discussion in a proletariat way, but also defending the reason for YOUR actions.

I woke up today to see your jumbo head next to an article about a job fair. The picture was like running into a Goliath grouper while scuba diving. I choked on my morning coffee. The next article below was me trying to do what YOU should be doing . “Someone needs to articulate” was me being tasteful trying to get YOU to articulate why you support the OPRA bill .

Could you please articulate why you support the OPRA bill before you exercise narcissistic self-promotion in the same communication space?

I see both sides but if you can’t explain it then maybe you shouldn’t be doing it.





