Open Letter From Mayor Kramer About DeMott Lane Sign

To the person displaying the sign on the northern portion of DeMott Lane.

I understand your First Amendment rights. I have remained publicly quiet, despite receiving numerous calls and emails, so as to not inflame the issue.

Given the events of this past weekend and the call from both sides to calm the rhetoric, perhaps it’s time to take down the sign.

Thank you,

Mayor Kramer





