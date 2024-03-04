In Your Opinion: Offensive Sign Sets Poor Example

By Bill Grippo.

To the Editor,

I read about and then drove past the disgusting lawn sign on some “guy’s lawn” on DeMott Lane. I have been in Franklin since 1977 and raised and educated my family here. This sign is the most crude and obscene demonstration of a person’s first amendment rights!

I do not care who a person votes for and what party you are, but to injure a neighborhood is incredulous!! I have been in Franklin Schools as a principal and school administrator and now a member of the Franklin Board of Education for close to five decades. One of the overriding themes and rules in all schools is to avoid using any kind of profanity. This poor example of a citizen now exposes a gross curse word to many school children on buses each day.

His house is walking distance from a very active church in our township, his neighbors open their doors and see this. This is not what his political party wants, neither Democrat or Republican should stoop this low.

I hope his party leaders will have a talk with him, he owes Franklin Township a huge apology for the poorest judgement I have ever witnessed!

Bill Grippo is a member of the Board of Education.

Your Thoughts

comments