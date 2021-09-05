Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Now Is Not The Time To Criticize Ida Relief Efforts

Added by Bill Bowman on September 4, 2021.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Bob LaCorte.

With rescues and relief efforts happening, the Franklin Township GOP and the Somerset County GOP believe that now is not the time to criticize relief and response efforts.

Now is the time to come together and help those in need. We would like to thank the police, fire, first aid and DPW in Franklin and indeed all across Somerset County for their tireless efforts to save lives and protect the public.

There is a time when politics as usual will resume, but it is not today. Our neighbors in Franklin and across Somerset County deserve our full attention without the interference of partisan politics.

Best wishes. Be safe.

Bob LaCorte is chairman of the Franklin Township GOP.

