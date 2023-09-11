In Your Opinion: Not Financially Safe To Call 9-1-1

By Aaron Sapiro.

WHAT?!? No more 911?

Listen to this.

A couple weeks ago I was feeling ill and I was concerned that it might be a heart attack. I did what I have always been told to do – I – or my wife, actually – dialed 9-1-1 on my behalf. About 15 minutes later the EMTs arrived and told me that I was definitely not having a heart attack. I was, of course, glad to hear that.

Last Friday I received a bill from RWJ in the amount of $2000.

The EMTs had not informed me that there would be a charge for the call unless I allowed them to transport me to the hospital. According to them, I did not need further care, so I refused transport.

The GLITCH. By refusing transport (which I did not need), Medicare denied the claim and my fancy Plan G extension plan refused payment on the grounds that MEDICARE denied coverage.

The ambulance company is allowing me to pay what Medicare would have paid – $586 bucks. That’s more than 1/4 of my monthly social security stipend.

So, I conclude that it is not financially safe to dial 9-1-1. I will never do that again unless there is a motor vehicle accident, or some other such event.





