Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Not Financially Safe To Call 9-1-1

Added by Bill Bowman on September 11, 2023.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Aaron Sapiro.

WHAT?!? No more 911?

Listen to this. 

A couple weeks ago I was feeling ill and I was concerned that it might be a heart attack. I did what I have always been told to do – I – or my wife, actually – dialed 9-1-1 on my behalf. About 15 minutes later the EMTs arrived and told me that I was definitely not having a heart attack. I was, of course, glad to hear that. 

Last Friday I received a bill from RWJ in the amount of $2000.

The EMTs had not informed me that there would be a charge for the call unless I allowed them to transport me to the hospital. According to them, I did not need further care, so I refused transport.

The GLITCH. By refusing transport (which I did not need), Medicare denied the claim and my fancy Plan G extension plan refused payment on the grounds that MEDICARE denied coverage.

The ambulance company is allowing me to pay what Medicare would have paid – $586 bucks. That’s more than 1/4 of my monthly social security stipend.

So, I conclude that it is not financially safe to dial 9-1-1. I will never do that again unless there is a motor vehicle accident, or some other such event.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …