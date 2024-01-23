In Your Opinion: More Information Sought On Armory’s Use As Possible Migrant Processing Center

By Mayor Phil Kramer.

It has come to our understanding that the National Guard Armory on Hamilton Street in Franklin is a possible site for processing some of the migrants bussed from the southern United States to New Jersey.

We’ve been led to believe individuals will only be there for documenting and to transfer to transportation to other locations.

State Senator Bob Smith, State Assemblymen Joe Danielsen and Kevin Egan, the Township Council and I have communicated to Governor Phil Murphy our desire to learn more about the situation.

We thought it was best the public be informed.

