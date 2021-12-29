In Your Opinion: Mayor Kramer Defends Mask Mandate

By Mayor Phil Kramer, MD.

Yesterday, December 28, the Franklin Township Council passed a mandate to wear masks when indoors at places of business to save lives by helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the two predominant variants, Delta and Omicron.

Today Mr. Robert Petersen quoted Dr. Leana Wen as stating, “Cloth masks are not appropriate for this pandemic…”

He failed to mention she later said, “And so at this point, what people should do is wear at least a 3-ply medical-grade, surgical mask,” She added. “Ideally, you’re double-masking, so if you really want to do that cloth mask, too, you can do the three-ply surgical mask and then the cloth mask that’s more well-fitting on top of that. Even better would be the N-95, K-N95, or KF94, the respirator masks.”

I agree, medical masks are far better than cloth masks. The mandate does not advocate for cloth masks. Mr. Petersen has chosen to focus on cloth and ignore medical masks.

Please follow the mask mandate. Please make every effort to obtain and use high quality medical masks. Please get vaccinated and boosted. Masks work.

Today Franklin reported 238 new cases.



