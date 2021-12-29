In Your Opinion: Mask Mandate The Right Thing To Do

By Bill Connell.

Some of the negative comments regarding the local township mask mandate got me thinking about other unlawful mandates in my life. Putting the toilet seat down is not a law. I have just as much right to leave it up, as the female of the species has a right to have it down. I am starting today.

I will be honest, I am uncomfortable with the pro-level of marketing regarding everything Covid. I am equally uncomfortable of everyone’s abuse of data to make a point. (Franklin Township has not done this). I will also admit the new mask mandate is for people like me. I know the mandate is the right thing to do but I am sometimes too lazy or inconvenienced to put on a mask . Wearing a mask is not an attack on my civil liberties.

Think about it, would you invite me for dinner and let me spit in your food? Have you ever talked to someone in the bright sunlight and watch the spit fly out of their mouth? Mythbusters did a whole show about it. If anybody really thought about it ,they would wear a mask the all the time.

Being a leader is not just having opinions. It’s having the clarity of mind to look at a situation and try to make the best decision even when it conflicts with your own opinions or goals. I think council showed leadership by requiring mask considering the spread rate of this latest mutation. It can’t hurt.



