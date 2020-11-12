In Your Opinion: Keep Thanksgiving COVID-Free

By Mayor Phil Kramer.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Lots of food with the people I love most. I am however concerned about COVID spreading this Thanksgiving.

Here are my suggestions on how to do a safer Thanksgiving. I recommend not gathering beyond your typical family unit. My extended family is planning a Zoom cooking event followed sometime later by a Zoom dining event.

I don’t recommend it, but if you insist on meeting, one alternative is to gather but eat your meal before or after the gathering so that you can wear masks the entire time you are together. Limit the time together. If weather permits, meet outside. No hugging or kissing.

If you are going to do this, get tested as close in time to the event as possible and start pre-quarantining NOW. If you are meeting inside, open windows.

Please don’t let the love of your family override your judgment and lead to their harm. Ask yourself if one event, one gathering is worth people’s lives.

What is for certain, there will be families that have devastating consequences because they met on Thanksgiving. All of them will have rationalized that they are somehow different so it won’t happen to them. Please don’t let this happen to your family.

Please help keep the Franklin family and your family safe.



