In Your Opinion: Interfaith Council Calls For Gaza Ceasefire

Submitted by the Franklin Township Interfaith Council.

Here in Franklin Township, we are blessed to live in a very diverse community with different ethnicities, races, and religious groups. However, many of our friends and families in this community have been affected by the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent war and killing of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Franklin Township Interfaith Council would like our national leaders and leaders around the world to call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all persons unjustly held in captivity on both sides and to begin working on a permanent, meaningful, and just solution for peace in the region.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all families that have been impacted by these horrific events. As tragic as it is, we cannot allow it to divide us or destroy the relationships we have built in this community. We stand with you realizing that we are stronger together and must continue working to maintain unity and peace within our community.

The Franklin Township Interfaith Council will continue to pray for a world where coexistence and peace are attainable.





