In Your Opinion: I Support Brian Levine For Mayor

By Alex Grosso.

I am writing to encourage the residents of Franklin Township to cast their votes in support of Brian Levine for the Mayor of Franklin Township. Brian’s time as Mayor, over 11 years, followed by his role as a County Commissioner, shows his strong dedication to public service.

When Brian was Mayor, Franklin Township earned its place among the top five places to live in the United States, showing his effective leadership qualities. His financial management made sure that Franklin Township had one of the highest budget surpluses in New Jersey, which showed his skills as a CPA and his commitment to managing our money well.

One of Brian Levine’s best qualities was and is how he listens to the voices of Franklin residents. He actively looked for and valued the input of Franklin residents, taking their ideas and thoughts into consideration when making important decisions.

We need a leader with a proven track record who has demonstrated a commitment to making Franklin Township the best township in NJ. Brian Levine’s history of great leadership, along with his dedication to Franklin, makes him the best choice for Mayor.

Please remember the positive impact Brian Levine has had on our community and the possibility for an even better Franklin Township under his leadership. Let’s support Brian because he has consistently shown a genuine concern for the people of Franklin.

