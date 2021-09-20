In Your Opinion: Help Offered For Township Resident

By Bill Connell.

This is an apology to Ms. (Lisa) Kapsokefalos … I am just one vote of a committee but I want to apologize for how this turned out. My vote was based on the viability of hunting on an open space property, I did not focus on the logistics of getting into the property. Our other properties don’t have this unique issue. Now that I know, I will support and encourage help at the town and county level to improve this situation.

It should be noted I treat my boss, the town manager,and the custodian at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus all the same way. We all put our pants on one leg at a time. How much you pay in taxes is irrelevant.

I respect your issue for what it is and will support a better outcome. Please join us September 21 for a discussion. We are arguably the most enjoyable committee.

I am not a hunter but I support hunting if that’s your thing, Deer management in Franklin is a serious issue. A note to hunters, your right to be there is not a right to be a nuisance, especially if you are close enough to see into someone’s windows.

I personally have wasted thousands of dollars in thwarting deer damage on my property and been in personal peril due to deer. Over Covid I took up serious bike riding. Some mornings I see more deer than people, If only I had a bike handlebar crossbow.

The Township Council rightfully paused hunting on the property to review the situation, but know deer management is an ongoing public safety issue that needs to be, and is, reviewed constantly.



