In Your Opinion: Head To The Library To Be Astonished

By Elakkiya Elamaran

What’s better than heading down to the library and enjoying an astonishing book? Luckily, you can do that at the Franklin Township Public Library. This library has almost any book you can imagine, and it is very easy to check out books. There are also many amazing and fun events held at the library on a regular basis. For example, there are morning rhymes on certain days. You can check https://www.franklintwp.org/ to view when the events are hosted.

The library can bring joy to anyone with over 10,000 books to read from. They have books of all different genres, like fiction, nonfiction and mystery. My favorite part about the library is that they have books in different languages. They also have books for different age groups. So you can head down to the library and read books from a chilling mystery to an autobiography of your favorite celebrity.

The library doesn’t only have books, they also have DVDS or CDs that you can rent! There are many different movies in all different languages that you can pick from. They also have movies based on your interests. For example, you can watch a thriller or a comedy movie, whatever you like!

The library also has many events that happen almost every day. Certain events are for certain age groups. For example, some days there are nursery rhymes for younger children and sometimes there are ESL classes. These two aren’t the only events that go on though, there are plenty more!

Finally, the library has museum passes! Your library card allows you to check out passes for free admission and special discounts at certain museums. A few museums are, Intrepid Air & Space Museum, The Morris Museum and The Museum of Modern Art. There are a total of six museums you can choose from! When you make your reservation for a museum pass, you have to choose the day you would like to pick it up. You only have three days to use this pass. You can pick up your pass any time during the pickup date for your reservation and return it anytime on the due date.

In conclusion, the library is a wonderful place where you can do so much, like reading books, visiting the events and much more! The library is a wonderful place we are lucky to have right here in Franklin Township. So why don’t you head down to the library and enjoy a good book?

Elakkiya Elamaran is a 6th Grade student at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.



