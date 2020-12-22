In Your Opinion: Empathy And Delayed Gratification

By Mayor Phil Kramer.

Twenty plus years ago, when Laurie and I lived in Baltimore, we had a friend, Mary, who held a senior administrative position at Loyola College. I recall a discussion with her about how much more class time kids spent on social issues in modern times, than we did when we were in school. She conjectured that they could accomplish the same thing by simply teaching two things, empathy and delayed gratification.

I’ve often thought of that conversation and this past Thanksgiving gave me time to consider it again. A healthy dose of both of those would go an exceptionally long way regarding the pandemic.

Empathy – We need to consider others. Those who are at low risk of the effects of infection need to realize their actions will affect others. If you aren’t concerned with protecting yourself then please take the needed actions to protect the community. At the same time those who are all about public health need to consider the economic effects shutdowns have on individuals. Having empathy can help one maintain balance. In a nation so strongly divided, empathy may be nearly as important as a vaccine.

Delayed gratification – Wait and the final reward will be that much better. While empathy will help others, delayed gratification will not only help others, but it will also help you. Waiting to not gather outside of your immediate pod in the short haul will allow you to gather, safely, in the long haul. What’s more, it makes the “short haul” (current restrictions) shorter.

The vaccines are coming. Stay healthy and keep others healthy while we wait. Please don’t gather beyond those you live with this holiday. Be well. Be safe.



