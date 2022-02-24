In Your Opinion: Donate To Franklin Food Bank During National Catholic Sisters Week

BY Sisters Marie Therese and Maria, OSF

National Catholic Sisters Week will take place March 8-14. Our Sisters Marie Therese and Maria are joining their community, the School Sisters of St. Francis of the United States Province, in bringing awareness to the plight of hunger in our local areas.

During this week, Srs. Marie Therese and Maria are inviting parishioners to make a financial online donation to the Franklin Food Bank which serves so many families in our neighborhoods, by going to: https://www.classy.org/give/392690/#!/donation/checkout (Please note: Classy.org is handling the payment processing for the Franklin Food Bank.)

If you would prefer to write a check, please make it out to “Franklin Food Bank”, write “National Catholic Sisters Week” in the memo line, and mail it to Franklin Food Bank, PO Box 333, Somerset, NJ 08875.

On behalf of all of our Sisters, we thank you for joining us in helping to alleviate hunger among those who are poor and in need: “Whatever you do to the least of my people, that you do unto ME.” God bless you for your generous hearts.



