In Your Opinion: Democrats’ Attacks Are Baseless

By Brian Levine.

It is disheartening and insulting to our community to see the Democrats resorting to baseless attacks and smear tactics in their campaign against me, Brian Levine, the Republican mayoral candidate for Franklin Township. It is essential to set the record straight on my record of strong leadership and fiscal responsibility so the residents of Franklin can make an informed choice and not be influenced by desperate attempts at divisive party politics that we don’t need or want here in Franklin.

I have a stellar reputation in the community, as evidenced by the flawless online reviews for my accounting business. My professionalism and dedication to my work speak for themselves, and they should not be overshadowed by political mudslinging.

My extensive experience in public service is a testament to my commitment to Franklin Township. I served as mayor for 11 years and later as a Somerset County Commissioner. My decision to run for mayor once again demonstrates my dedication to restoring the town to its former glory, a time when my leadership brought great success to the community.

One of my most significant achievements as mayor was the remarkable budget surplus Franklin Township attained during my tenure. Through strong budgeting and fiscal responsibility, the town achieved a level of financial strength that enabled investments in critical infrastructure, education, and essential services. This fiscal responsibility established a resilient foundation for Franklin’s future, ensuring the continued well-being of its residents.

The results of my leadership didn’t go unnoticed. Franklin Township gained recognition from neighboring communities and was even named the 5th best place to live in the country by Money Magazine. This was a testament not just to my leadership but to the collective efforts of Franklin’s dedicated residents. Their voices were always heard and considered under my leadership.

In a time when divisive politics seem to be the norm, it’s refreshing to have a candidate who has a proven track record of fiscal responsibility and a commitment to serving the people of Franklin Township. Franklin Township deserves a leader who has a vision and a history of success. It’s important to base our judgments on facts and accomplishments rather than fall victim to politically motivated attacks.





Your Thoughts

comments