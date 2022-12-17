In Your Opinion: December Days at St. Matthias School

Submitted by St. Matthias School.

Like many of your households, December has been quite a busy month here at St. Matthias School.

Of course, the Christmas season begins with the celebration of Advent, where we prepare the stables of our hearts for the return of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Students at every grade level have been learning about Advent and making beautiful crafts to honor this special time of year.

They have also been learning Christmas songs, making holiday art, and reading Christmas-themed stories, such as “A Christmas Carol” and “A Christmas Memory.”

We celebrated the feast day of Saint Nicholas on December 6th. Shoes of every size were lined up in the hallways in hopes that St. Nick would fill them with treats. Eighth graders, decked out in Santa hats and antlers, were bestowed the privilege of making ornaments and decorating the school’s Christmas tree. They were also treated to a delicious breakfast to kick off the day’s festivities.

Our school band held a beautiful festive concert on December 13th. This musical performance is always such a lovely part of the holiday season.

The annual St. Matthias Craft Fair and St. Nick Sale provided students and their families the opportunity to shop for unique presents for friends and family. Another favorite annual tradition is the Nativity play performed by our most precious preschoolers.

To end this busy season, we had a Pajama Day and storytime with Santa. We also had a Dress-Up Day for Baby Jesus’ birthday and attended the Christmas Prayer Service prepared by the fourth grade class.

If you are interested in learning more about our amazing school, please join us for an Open House on Sunday, January 29th, from 11 to 1. We are a PreK3 to Grade 8 school, and we welcome all faiths. For more information, please call our Main Office at 732-828-1402.



