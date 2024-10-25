In Your Opinion: Council Needs To Do More Research Before Legislating

By Beverly Lawson.

At the Township Council meeting on October 22, 2004, a resolution was passed to cap the number of cannabis shops in town at 18, which have already been approved.

It appears that no limit was set before this decision. I recall the meeting on September 13, 2022, when numerous townspeople approached the microphone to voice their concerns about cannabis shops. Many questioned the potential number of shops that could open in the area, only to be reassured that it wasn’t a worry.

Fast forward to the recent meeting, and we learn that there was, in fact, no limit on how many shops could be established. Franklin had the potential to become the cannabis capital of New Jersey. The Council is now blaming the state for the over-saturation of cannabis shops. Residents who attended those meetings to oppose the shops, were assured that there would be a cap on the shops. Their concerns were largely ignored.

Now, the Council is trying to restrict the number of shops to 18, attempting to “put the genie back in the bottle.” Most of these shops are concentrated around the Hamilton Street area, which is considered a low-income neighborhood—quite the coincidence.

Moving forward, the Council needs to conduct thorough research before hastily pursuing revenue-generating opportunities. The current revenue from these shops amounts to around $400,000 a year.

Additionally, they must listen to the townspeople when we offer different viewpoints. We live here and deserve a voice in decisions affecting our community.

It’s time to stop being the “Council of yes” and do better by the citizens of Franklin Township.



