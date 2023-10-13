Quantcast

In Your Opinion: Brian Levine For Mayor

Added by Bill Bowman on October 13, 2023.
Saved under Speak Out!

By Walter Lange.

I write to express my deep concern about the decline in our once-thriving Franklin Township. Not long ago, our township proudly held a spot among the top 5 places to live in the United States, a testament to the dedication and effective leadership of former Mayor Brian Levine. However, I have to sadly acknowledge the recent downturn in our community’s prosperity since former Mayor Levine left office. It is precisely for this reason that I strongly believe we must re-elect Brian Levine as our mayor.

Under former Mayor Levine’s previous tenure, Franklin Township flourished. It was a place that exuded a strong sense of community, provided an excellent quality of life, and fostered an environment conducive to smart, responsible growth and progress. Brian Levine’s unwavering commitment to public service played a pivotal role in shaping our township’s success during that time.

Former Mayor Levine was instrumental in fostering a sense of unity and community engagement. He actively sought input from residents, listened to their concerns, and worked tirelessly to address them. His open-door policy ensured that the voices of all community members were heard and considered. Through his inclusive leadership, former Mayor Levine brought together diverse groups – promoting harmony, and enhancing the social fabric of our township.

Regrettably, since former Mayor Levine left office, we have witnessed a decline in these vital areas. Warehouses are taking over open space, public safety is in decline, and parents are no longer the foundation of our community. Furthermore, a palpable divide has emerged within the community, and the spirit of collaboration that once thrived seems to have faded away.

To reverse this decline, we must elect a leader with a proven track record of success. Former Mayor Brian Levine has demonstrated time and again his ability to transform Franklin Township into a thriving community. His vision, experience, and dedication are exactly what we need to restore our township to its former glory.

As we approach the upcoming mayoral election, I urge my fellow Franklin Township residents to carefully consider the consequences of our choices. Let’s not overlook the significance of experience and proven leadership. Re-electing former Mayor Brian Levine will set us on a path towards revitalization and renewed prosperity.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …