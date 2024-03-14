In Your Opinion: Assemblyman Danielsen’s Free Job Fair Is Back

By State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

I am happy to announce that on April 24th, my annual free job fair will return from its hiatus. This is the first time since before the pandemic that this important event will be held, and I couldn’t be more pleased to offer this amazing opportunity once again to the citizens of my legislative district and beyond.

This job fair seeks to teach prospective employees the skills needed to find the job of their dreams, then allows them, on the same day, the opportunity to speak with a cross section of businesses who operate in the district. In the past, businesses that have participated have included St. Peter’s University Hospital, RWJ Barnabas Health, Magyar Bank, NJM Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and so many more.

This event is open to the public and will be held at the Imperia on Easton Avenue in Somerset from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Businesses interested in participating as vendors should email my office using the email at the top of this page to RSVP. And any general questions related to the job fair can be answered by calling my office at 732-247-3999.

I’m proud to represent Legislative District 17, and my hope is this job fair will, as it has in the past, offer those who attend every opportunity to find a meaningful job and chart a path to success.





