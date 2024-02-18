In Your Opinion: Assemblyman Danielsen’s Clothing Drive Again Successful

By State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-17.

My annual Winter Head-to-Toe Drive operated from December 1, 2023 through February 16, 2024, and saw another successful year!

The drive collected hats, socks, scarves and gloves for children between the ages of 3 to 16. My office received over 2,000 pieces of winter clothing items from gracious donors for those in need throughout Legislative District 17.

I want to extend my most sincere appreciation and thanks to the Franklin Township Democratic JFK Club, the community of Somerset Run, as well as all the individuals who have donated to my drive for their generous donations, as this initiative would not be possible without your support.

To distribute the donations throughout Legislative District 17, my office partnered with Elijah’s Promise and Unity Square in New Brunswick, and The Franklin Food Bank and the Franklin Youth Center in Franklin Township to make sure that those in need received the necessary winter clothing items. These organizations do remarkable work when it comes to supporting members of our community and connecting them with the resources that they need.

I’m proud to represent Legislative District 17, as the dedication and support this community embodies when it comes to supporting one another continues to impress me.









Your Thoughts

comments