In Your Opinion: Anti-Biden Sign Is ‘Classless’

By Robert Thomas.

After seeing the disgusting sign on Demott Lane I decided to I had to respond.

While it may be technically legal, it is a classless and lowlife thing to do. I have been living and active Franklin Township for almost 50 years and have near seen anything as revolting as this.

If I were an immediate neighbor I would be beyond livid. The neighbors an and residents should not have to be exposed to garbage like this. It absolutely does not represent the kind of inclusive community that is Franklin and should be removed.

Thankfully this person did not get elected to office and officially represent the community. It would have been better to erect a sign that supports your candidate in a positive way instead of resorting to this type of negativism. I know that I would never listen to anything this individual has to say as they have lost all credibility.

The prudent action now would be to remove the sign. It is tasteless and grossly inappropriate.





