In Your Opinion: Anti-Biden Sign Is Abuse Of First Amendment

By Ron Jordan.

The Bill of Rights is the cornerstone of our Constitution, and the First Amendment is the foundation it sits on. Unfortunately, free speech can be abused and that’s what’s happening on DeMott Lane by someone who pathetically is starved of attention.

If you haven’t seen it, this gentleman has placed a large sign on his lawn that uses extreme profanity to insult the current President and anyone who voted for him. It’s designed to inflame the reader.

The real shame is this is someone who ran on the Republican ticket for Township Council. Ironically, one of the planks of his platform was “family values”.

He is also the current President of the township’s Republican Club. In 2020 he filled his lawn with Trump signs. My guess is he feels empowered by Trump to disregard his effect on others. Being President is all about integrity. When you have someone leading your party who lacks integrity, this is what you get.

I recognize he has the right to display his sign but it’s sad that his party in town reveres him enough to make him one of their standard-bearers. Franklin Republicans, police yourself.

Ron Jordan is the Chairman of the Franklin Democratic organization.

