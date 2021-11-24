In-Person Township Meetings On Track To Return In January

State mandate requiring in-person meetings is set to expire at the end of the year.

The Township Council, and all other Township boards and commissions, may soon return to in-person meetings.

Assuming there isn’t a change in coronavirus guidelines from the state, the Township will return to in-person meetings in January.

The Township Council will start the return to somewhat normal with its annual reorganization meeting on January 4, 2022.

The mandate from Gov. Phil Murphy allowing for virtual meetings only expires at the end of the year.

Mayor Phil Kramer, the biggest proponent for keeping municipal board and committee meetings virtual, did not sound happy at the prospect of returning to in-person.

That’s mainly because the Township’s daily average for new Covid-19 infections is now averaging about 10.

“Just a month ago we were at an average of three a day,” he said. “My rough scanning of the graphs suggests that we’re going to get to a peak of 20 a day sometime this winter.”

That’s where Franklin was a year ago, he said.

Kramer attributed the decreased number of infections to township residents getting vaccinated.

During the Council’s discussion of next year’s meeting calendar, Township Attorney Carol Berlen said there may not be any restrictions on the public attending officials meetings come the new year.

“That’s my understanding as well, which means it’s fully open to the public as required by the state of New Jersey,” Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said.

“I’m fully aware of that, but as numbers grow, things may change,” Kramer said.