In Case You Missed It: Township Observes September 11/Patriot Day

Added by Bill Bowman on September 13, 2023.
SILENT REMEMBERINGParticipants in the observance included Deputy Mayor Ram Anbarasan, Councilwoman Kimberly Francois and Township Manager Robert Vornlocker.

The Township Council on September 12 officially observed the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center which took the lives of six township residents.

The annual ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial outside the Township Library’s main branch in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

During the ceremony, Mayor Phillip Kramer gave some observations of the day 22 years ago, and also read the names of Franklin residents who were killed.

Also participating were Karen Yula, who sand the National Anthem; Beau Byrtus, director of Parks and Recreation; Rev. Dr. Tiina H. Nummela (Ret.) who gave the invocation; and Rabbi Eli Garfinkel, who gave the benediction.

Boy Scout Troop 113, Boy Scout Troop 154 and the Franklin Township Police Department Honor Guard led off the observance.

The FTPD’s Richard Hartnett provided bagpipe music and Rich Allen, from the Somerset County Pipes & Drum corps, accompanied on drum.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the Township observes 9-11 the day after as a result of a request by the Township Fire Service. The Fire Service, he said, holds its own 9-11 memorial – during which they especially honor Collins, who was a New York City firefighter – and did not want the two to conflict.

Those township residents killed on September 11 were:

  • John Collins
  • Stephen Joseph
  • Ganesh K. Ladkat
  • Vanesha O. Richards
  • Jeffrey Robinson
  • Sheryl L. Rosenbaum

The Franklin Reporter live-streamed the event:

