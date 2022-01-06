ICYMI: School Officials Discuss Response To Latest Covid-19 Surge

Representatives from several schools in the township talked about how they are responding to the latest Covid-19 infection surge on the January 5 edition of the Franklin Reporter & Advocate’s News Hour.

Participating in the discussion were Franklin Township Superintendent of Schools John Ravally and Assistant Superintendent Dan Loughren; Donald Seeley, Principal of Cedar Hill Prep School, and Tasha Mosconi, Curriculum Director-Upper School at Central Jersey College Prep Charter School.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of an explosion of coronavirus infections in the township; roughly 1,000 new cases in the last seven days.

The ever-increasing numbers of students and staff testing positive for the virus forced these and many other schools to switch to remote learning for at least the first week after winter break.

