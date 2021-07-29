Quantcast

Human Relations Commission Welcomes New Member

Added by Bill Bowman on July 28, 2021.
Halen Abera is the newest member of the township Human Relations Commission.

The newest junior commissioner was welcomed July 28 by the township Human Relations Commission.

Halen Abera, a rising Junior at Franklin High School, joins Aryan Shah as the Commission’s junior commissioners.

“I’m very involved in the community,” Abera said. “I have dreams of being heavily involved in politics later in life.”

“I’m overly excited to be a part of this, it’s very nice to be here,” she said.

Abera said she plays soccer at FHS and will also compete on the track team.

Commission chairman Gary Rosenthal welcomed the newest member.

“We welcome you and I am sure, as always, our junior commissioners have always been a big part of our committee,” he said. “I know from talking to you and your background you will add to that.”

