Home, Yard Fire Displaces Two Families

Added by Bill Bowman on July 24, 2022.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire that displaced two families on Victor Street July 23. (Photo: East Franklin Fire Department.)

Careless disposal of a cigarette was the reported cause behind a July 23 fire that left two Victor Street families looking for alternative shelter.

The fire, which also burned grass behind the residence, damaged several other homes as well, according to reports from the Franklin Township Police Department and East Franklin Fire Department.

Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the fire at 3:39 p.m., according to a press release from the FTPD.

Arriving officers saw smoke and fire coming from the read of one residential building and its backyard, according to the release.

Firefighters from the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention, Community Fire Department, East Franklin FD, Middlebush FD, Kendall Park FD, and New Brunswick FD responded to scene, according to the release.

One of the displaced family is staying with relatives, another was helped by the American Red Cross, the release said.

In a Facebook post, the East Franklin FD said the fire was caused by careless disposal of a cigarette.

