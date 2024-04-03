Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Wants Design Changes To Proposed Rutgers Plaza Apartment Building

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT – An artist’s rendering of the proposed 4-story, 200-apartment building targeted for the former K-Mart building in Rutgers Plaza.

The developer of a proposed 4-story apartment building targeted for Rutgers Plaza was told by the township Historic Preservation Advisory Commission to “soften up” their building’s styling at the April 2 Commission meeting.

Representatives from Levin Properties appeared before the Commission for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the project. The developer needs the Certificate because the targeted property – the former K-Mart building – is within 1,000 feet of the Delaware & Raritan Canal, classifying the area as an historic district.

The Commission did not issue the Certificate but instead sent Levin’s reps home with a short list of suggested changes to the plans. The recommendations will also be sent to the township Zoning Board of Adjustment for its consideration during hearings on Levin’s application, which are scheduled to start on April 4.

The project has proven controversial, with opponents showing up at several Township Council meetings over the past two years to express their feelings on the application.

The proposed 200-unit building was described by Dave Minno, the project’s architect, as a “very nice contemporary building.”

The Commission’s main concern with the application was if it could have any impact on the canal. Minno showed the Commissioners a series of computer-enhanced pictures, one of which was from teh canal towpath, showing that the building could barely be seen.

“We don’t believe there’s any significant impact to the D&R Canal or towpath views,” he said.

Mike DeLuca, the project’s engineer, told the Commission that an additional 1.5 acres of green space would be created near the building.

Plantings will include 137 deciduous and evergreen trees, plus flowering trees and shrubs, he said.

It was the building’s “contemporary” design and the use of that new green space that caught the Commissioners’ attention.

Commission chairman Andrew Burian asked if any of the green space was going to be slated for active or passive recreation.

“With 200 units, there’s going to be a demand for recreational space,” he said.

“Most of the recreation will probably be limited to the courtyard areas,” DeLuca said. “Those areas are definitely slated for passive and active recreation, for the residents.”

“I’m not trying to suppose that you’re providing any additional public amenity, but you are seeking a use variance, so there should be some kind of contribution back to the public good,” Burian said.

The major variance needed by the project is a use variance because residential uses are not permitted in the business zone, in which Rutgers Plaza sits.

“Levin is perfectly happy to make that a publicly available space through your Recreation Department or whatever methodology that the town would find appropriate,” DeLuca said.

Burian also had some thoughts on the building’s architecture.

“I understand what you said about the market liking this style, I don’t personally like this style, as an architect, I’m not a fan,” he said.

Burian pointed out unique architectural features of several other buildings along Easton Avenue.

“I just want to lead the discussion here with whether everyone here feels that this is architecturally appropriate given what’s existing, or is it architecturally appropriate given its attachment to a shopping center?” he said.

“I think it’s a nice building, but I don’t think it conforms with the area,” Commissioner Anthony Ganim said. “There’s no historic appearance to the façade. Personally, I don’t think this building, with the appearance that it has, is going to fit into the historic district.”

“I think you ought to go back to the drawing board and make it look more historic,” he said, noting that the addition of panels under windows, grating on balconies and changing the façade to brick veneer could do that.

Burian slightly disagreed.

“This isn’t really the right place to create a faux sense of history,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that some elements of what you’re suggesting couldn’t be incorporated someplace.”

“I guess the point of yours is the character of this is more modern than what the surrounding area is,” Burian said.

John Wisniewski, the developer’s attorney, told the Commissioners that they would take their suggestions back to Levin, but added that they are constrained by some design elements.

Wisniewski said Stop and Shop, McDonald’s and the bank have their separate design schemes, and they have to meld the apartment building’s look with theirs so it doesn’t “stick out like a sore thumb.”

“Just make it a little softer, somehow,” Commissioner Bob LaCorte said.

The recommendations sent on to the Zoning Board include:

additional parking may be provided in a garage or underneath to reduce surface parking

green space could be planted with native species

green space could be active or passive recreation

the applicant should review the idea of a wooded buffer in the front of the building

the applicant should take a look at existing case studies such as the Grove at Somerset (apartments), the Bristol (senior living facility), and the Meridia (apartments) in Bound Brook and CubeSmart (self-storage) just as examples that soften the architecture to the historic district.

In terms of architectural techniques, sloped roof mansards, gabled ends, dormers

make variations in building height

introduce variations in the façade, and color palate may be more neutral

“beef up” greenery.

“As you progress and put a finer tip on the design elements we’ll be seeing you again, but these are our general recommendations,” Burian said.





