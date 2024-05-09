Historic Commission Gets Sneak Peek At New Rutgers Prep Building

PROPOSED BUILDING – An artist’s rendering of the proposed multi-purpose building at the Rutgers Prep campus on Easton Avenue.

Representatives from Rutgers Preparatory School on Easton Avenue have begun seeking the round of necessary approvals for a proposed new multi-purpose building.

Their first appearance was at the May 7 Historic Preservation Advisory Commission meeting, where they gave commissioners an advanced peek at the project.

The project would need a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Commission because it is within the Delaware & Raritan Canal historic district.

Plans are to build the roughly 11,000-square-foot building at the front of the campus, connected to the current dining commons building.

The new building would be used for things such as science fairs, recitals, and school gatherings, project engineer Mike DeLuca told the commissioners.

There would also be space for classrooms for special programs, he said.

Plans for the building have not yet been finalized, and the Commission was not furnished with all the necessary exhibits.

Commission Chairman Andrew Burian said what they’d need to see are architectural elevations, a landscape plan and a general overview of the campus with the proposed building.

Vince Dominach, the staff liaison to the Commission, told the representatives that even if they submitted the plans to the Planning Department this week, they wouldn’t be before the Planning Board for at least two or three months.

“We have time to work out the issues,” he said. “We don’t have to push ourselves to approve something.”

“You can take the recommendations we provided and make a revised presentation and then we can go from there,” Burian said. “I don’t think it’s far off, it’s just bundling up some things.”





