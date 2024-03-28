Highland Park Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge For Hamilton Street Stabbing

A 61-year-old Highland Park man was arrested March 26 for attempted murder and other charges related to the stabbing of a New Brunswick resident on Hamilton Street.

Police received a call shortly after 8 p.m. March 24 from employees at an unnamed hospital, reporting that a patient told them they had been stabbed on Hamilton Street.

The patient underwent surgery for potential life-threatening injuries, after which they were interviewed by township police and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, according to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation revealed that the New Brunswick resident was stabbed after a verbal altercation with the suspect, according to the release.

Police were able to track the Highland Park man in the borough, where he was arrested.

The defendant was charged with with 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 3rd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 4th Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, according to the release.

The man remains lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, according to court records.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





