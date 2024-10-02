Highland Park Man Convicted Of Road Rage Shooting On Easton Avenue

A 41-year-old Highland Park man was convicted September 27 on gun-related charges as a result of a road rage incident last year on Easton Avenue, near the Interstate Route 287 interchange.

Gerald Chapman was found guilty of 2nd Degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose, 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two counts of 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 3rd Degree Hindering Apprehension after a 7-day trial in Superior Court, Somerville.

According to police, on May 5, 2023, Chapman was involved in a road rage incident with an unidentified driver while the two were in heavy traffic on Easton Avenue, near the northbound exit to Route 287.

Trial testimony revealed that Chapman pulled alongside the other driver’s car and hit the passenger-side mirror with his hand.

Chapman then allegedly drove behind and alongside the driver’s side of the other man’s car, pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired two shots at the victim’s car, hitting it in the driver’s window and the rear driver’s-side door as the victim was stopped on the street, trying to fix his mirror.

Chapman then left the scene, according to the testimony.

Chapman also had his two young daughters in the car at the time, according to police, and disposed of the gun and other evidence.

Chapman faces 10 years in state prison when he is sentenced on November 15.

Participating in the investigation were the Franklin Township Police Department, the Investigative Division of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Forensic Division of the New Jersey State Police.







