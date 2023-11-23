Quantcast

Happy Thanksgiving!

Added by Bill Bowman on November 22, 2023.
Saved under Community Building

We wanted to take a moment and wish our readers and friends a Happy and Meaningful Thanksgiving.

May you and your families be surrounded by the spirit of the Holiday Season!

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …